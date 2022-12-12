Tom Brady Was Asked If He'll Consider Playing For 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks with members of the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is widely expected to leave the team when his contract expires after the 2022 season. With the 49ers frequently being mentioned as the top team he'd go to, Brady was asked about that possibility after yesterday's game.

Speaking to the media, Brady was asked if he would consider playing for the 49ers in 2023. But having been asked the question a month ago, Brady refused to answer.

“I think I already answered that a few weeks ago. Next question," Brady said, via ProFootballTalk.

But the media wasn't content to let that remain his answer. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle asked the same question in a follow-up interview, to which Brady replied that he's focused on his remaining four games with the Buccaneers.

“I don’t go there,” Brady said. “I’m just trying to get this right, and see what we can possibly accomplish. We’ve got four games to figure this out, and we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Clearly Tom Brady isn't going to give any hints on his plans for next season. In fairness, he has rarely been completely forthcoming about any of his plans.

The only thing that seems certain right now is that Brady intends to play a 24th NFL season and try to win an eighth Super Bowl ring.

Whether that comes with the 49ers, the Buccaneers or one of two dozen other NFL teams that would want him, only he knows for sure.