Tom Brady Was ‘Frustrated’ By Some Things In Tampa Bay

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month, though not everyone is convinced that’ll remain the case.

Some have speculated that Brady will eventually come out of retirement, perhaps forcing his way to another team (like the 49ers or Dolphins).

Last week, a former NFL player tweeted that he heard Brady had some problems with Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and the organization.

While it’s unclear what’s exactly true, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer shared what he’s heard in his latest MMQB column.

I don’t know that Tom Brady has any issue directly with Bruce Arians. But I have heard there were things about the Bucs’ program that frustrated him (which might be natural, considering how tight a ship he was coming from when he got to Tampa).

It’s natural for there to be some disagreements among coworkers, of course.

We’ll find out just how serious these “issues” were if Brady decides to come out of retirement.