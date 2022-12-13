Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback.

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game.

Except Brady figured they lost and wasn't planning to speak with them until he got home. During his podcast, he revealed someone had to ask him to see his family.

Here's what he said, via the New York Post:

“We got our ass kicked, and I was walking from the locker room to the bus — a kind of long walk of 500 yards or so — and just as I got to the bus the woman who I was with said, ‘Hey, didn’t you want to see your family?'” Brady said. “They stayed?” a stunned Brady asked her. “So I turned around and walked back,” he continued. “And at least after the game I got to see my sisters, nieces and some cousins. My parents left in the third quarter, thankfully, to get home.”

Brady's family hasn't had to see him get blown out too much in the NFL, but Sunday was definitely one of those times.

Next up for the Buccaneers is a battle against the Cincinnati Bengals.