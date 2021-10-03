The Spun

Look: Gisele Reacts To Being Back In New England

A closeup of Gisele Bundchen.SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 15: Gisele Bundchen walks the runway during the Colcci show at SPFW Summer 2016 at Parque Candido Portinari on April 15, 2015 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images)

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in New England, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a return game for Tom Brady.

Brady, of course, left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. He spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. However, the two sides parted ways in 2020 – reportedly due to a couple of reasons – and things have gone pretty well for Brady since.

The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl last season and appear to be contenders again in 2021. The Patriots, meanwhile, missed the playoffs last year. They’re off to a 1-2 start on the regular season this year.

Sunday night, the Patriots will host their former star quarterback – and his new team – in a nationally-televised game on NBC.

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to react to being back in Boston.

“So good to be back,” she wrote.

According to reports, Gisele and the kids left Brady on Friday, giving him some alone time prior to Sunday night’s big game.

Kickoff between the Patriots and the Bucs is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.

