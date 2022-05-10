Tom Brady Will Join Fox Sports: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

We now know what Tom Brady will be doing once he officially retires.

Brady will join Fox Sports as an analyst immediately following his playing career. He'll be a lead analyst for the network.

Brady will get to be a color commentator with Kevin Burkhardt, who's the lead play-by-play announcer for the network.

"We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season," FOX Executive Chair & CEO Lachlan Murdoch said.

The NFL world is pretty excited about this news.

Before this happens though, Brady will be chasing his eighth Lombardi Trophy this upcoming season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This season could still not be his last season as other NFL fans have been joking that he could play for the next 10 years if he has to.

In any case, this is a big move for hist post-playing career.