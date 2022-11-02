Tom Brady Will Likely Make NFL History This Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend, Tom Brady will likely make NFL history.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion sits in the precipice of throwing for 100,000 yards over the course of his career. Brady already has the all-time record for passing yards, so NFL history has already been made.

He sits just 164 yards from eclipsing the mark of 100,000 career passing yards, which may never be seen by another quarterback again.

Brady's success in the postseason has only helped him achieve this historic mark. Other players like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen could hit the mark in the future, but they'd need to play for nearly 20 just like Brady has.

Will anyone touch the 100,000-yard mark besides Brady?