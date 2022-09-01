Tom Brady's Admitted Major Issue In His Marriage With Gisele

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, a report from the New York Post suggested that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen aren't the best of friends right now.

Well, at least Gisele isn't too happy with Tom, so the report says. “Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” a source told Page Six earlier this week.

According to the report, Gisele isn't happy with Brady's decision to come out of retirement just over a month after announcing said retirement.

Perhaps that shouldn't be too shocking given what Brady admitted last year. The seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted that it's been difficult to balance home life and his NFL career as of late.

“But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ‘Hey, it’s time to retire.’ And I think there’s, you know, we’re coming to the end here too, so I don’t want to miss any of the kids’ stuff,” Brady told his co-hosts, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, last fall.

“I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now, and I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida."

There are clearly some issues the couple is working through as Brady's NFL career winds down.

Perhaps this should be his last season in the league.