Tom Brady’s Advice For Matthew Stafford Is Going Viral

Matthew Stafford and the rest of his Rams squad have taken the streets of Los Angeles to celebrate Sunday’s Super Bowl victory.

With a cigar puffing and a Bud Light in hand, the 13th-year NFL pro and first-time Super Bowl champion seems to be enjoying his time at today’s parade.

Drunk Matthew Stafford is new to everyone! 😂 pic.twitter.com/VpYAEYILEz — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) February 16, 2022

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady knows a thing or two about celebrating a championship title. And on Wednesday, he took to Twitter with some words of caution for his fellow veteran quarterback.

“Mix in a water Matt…trust me,” Brady wrote.

Mix in a water Matt…trust me https://t.co/WEVupw2Yzl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 16, 2022

After Brady’s Super Bowl victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, the all-time great quarterback went viral on social media with some alcohol-induced antics — including the infamous toss of the Lombardi Trophy from boat to boat. Brady has since admitted and joked that he was over served at the celebration.

Happy drunk Tom Brady gives me so much joy. pic.twitter.com/eEGLXSt8lJ — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) February 10, 2021

To be fair, Stafford has some really great reasons to celebrate this Super Bowl victory.

Prior to this year, the former Detroit Lions QB had never claimed a single postseason victory. Now after his first season with the Rams, he has a ring in Year 13.