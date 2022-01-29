Tom Brady’s Agent Issues Statement Amid Retirement Rumors

The sports world may have jumped the gun on the Tom Brady retirement reports.

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, just released a statement to address the retirement rumors.

In the statement, Yee makes it clear Brady will be the one and only to confirm whether or not he’s retired.

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future,” Yee said. “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reporter, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

Statement from Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee: pic.twitter.com/vbUhSToYtT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

You’ll notice Yee never confirms or denies the Tom Brady retirement reports. But it is clear we’re going to have to wait a little while to receive confirmation from Brady himself. Until then, it appears to be speculation.

However, it’s more than likely Brady’s career is over. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is rarely, if ever, wrong about these things. If he was wrong about this, his reputation would take a major hit.

From the sound of it, Brady will address whether or not he’s retiring at some point after the Super Bowl.