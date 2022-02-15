Tom Brady’s Company Seeking Big Move In Retirement

Tom Brady is reportedly eyeing some major business ventures following his NFL retirement decision.

According to Front Office Sports, the quarterback’s production company, Religion of Sports, is looking to raise $50 million. This influx of cash would reportedly double the value of the company to $100 million.

Religion of Sports was founded four years ago while Tom Brady was still very much active on the NFL gridiron. Brady was a co-founder alongside retired NFL superstar Michael Strahan and filmmaker Gotham Chopra. The company has already produced Brady’s own documentary series “Man in the Arena” and a documentary series on Olympic gymnast superstar Simone Biles, “Simone vs. Herself.”

Religion of Sports has raised $16 million to date. Last year, the company’s revenue reached roughly $35 million.

This is just one of Brady’s many business ventures. The now-retired QB also formed multi-platform content company “199 Productions”, co-founded NFT platform “Autograph”, nutrition company “TB12” and apparel brand “BRADY.”