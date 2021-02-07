Tom Brady’s Dad Shared Details Of Scary Battle With Virus

Just as Tom Brady embarked on an outstanding debut season with Tampa Bay in 2020, the quarterback’s parents tested positive for COVID-19.

Tom Brady Sr. and Galynn Brady sat down with NFL Network’s Andrea Kremer recently to discuss their “harrowing” experience with the virus.

While both of Brady’s parents tested positive, Brady Sr.’s case was far more severe. Spending 18 days in the hospital, the Tampa Bay QB’s father feared for his life.

“We were both coughing and not feeling great, so I stopped at an urgent care center. Within about 45 minutes, a doctor called me and said, ‘you’re positive.’ The next day, I couldn’t breathe,” Brady Sr. said. “We walked into the hospital and that was the last time that I saw her for 18 days. I had pneumonia as well as COVID … It was a harrowing experience.

“I’m thankful I’m here to be honest with you.”

As a parent, of course Brady Sr. was looking forward to his son’s next step on his NFL journey. But, with his positive test in September, the father said he couldn’t focus much on football.

“When the season started, I had no interest whatsoever in winning or losing,” Brady Sr. said. “I just was interested in taking the next breath.”

Now fully healthy, Brady Sr. couldn’t be happier about his son’s 10th Super Bowl appearance.

“I’m jumping out of my skin, getting back there to see these kids and grandkids,” Sr. said. “That’s one of the great benefits of this weekend for us. To be able to get together with our family that we haven’t been able to give hugs and kisses to for a year. And root for the Buccaneers!”