Tom Brady's Dad Uses 1 Word To Describe His Retirement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady's retirement last week has led to an outpouring of reactions from all over the sports world. Naturally, Brady's own father has some thoughts on the decision.

Speaking with ESPN, Tom Brady Sr. said that he's been both sad and happy for his son since the announcement. He said that while he thinks his son may still be in a football mindset, he's "relieved" with where he's at right now.

"It's been an interesting week, to say the least — it's been both a little bit sad and quite happy, to be honest with you," Brady Sr. said. "I think he's still in a football phase, frankly. He's only been officially retired for a week and has not been playing for two weeks or so. He's going to love the opportunity to get outside his box and increase his awareness of life outside of the four corners of football.

"I think it's OK with him."

Brady Sr. said that it was an emotional scene to see his son announce his retirement on the beach in his video.

"(I was) pretty teary, because you know your son or daughter is on edge emotionally," Brady Sr. said. "It looked like it as cascading on to the beach. He was just at the end and just had to get it out and get going, Frankly, we were a bit emotional."

It was certainly emotional for many others in the sports world too.