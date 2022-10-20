Tom Brady's Former Center Reacts To His Sideline Outburst

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave his teammate one hell of a talking to during Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Clearly the "talk" didn't help and one of his former centers has an idea why.

During Thursday's edition of ESPN's Get Up, NFL analyst Damien Woody - Brady's starting center for his first three NFL seasons - explained that outbursts like that directed at the offensive linemen do nothing. He said that players have enough pride and awareness to the point that those kinds of outbursts have no impact.

"That does nothing for me personally," Woody said, via NESN. "I have enough pride in my own self and me going out and doing my job. I don’t need anyone to scream at me to try to ‘get me going.’ We see this type of stuff happen all the time on the sideline. We see coaches and stuff yelling or whatever. That’s the way the sideline is. For me, personally, that does absolutely nothing for me. Nothing.”

Nevertheless, that little outburst from Brady was far from the first time that he behaved like that on the sideline. Knowing him, it won't be the last either.

At 3-3 on the season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South lead. Most analysts probably expected that they would have the division locked up by late-November.

Maybe the Buccaneers have just hit a bump in the road and a winning streak is just around the corner.

If it's not, Tom Brady will never hear the end of it.