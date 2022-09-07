Tom Brady's Hopes For Relationship With Gisele Revealed

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Things are reportedly still rocky between Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

According to Yahoo! Lifestyle, there's still a bit of marital conflict stemming from Brady's last-minute decision to come out of retirement. So much so, that Gisele has yet to move down to the couple's Tampa Bay home.

But the quarterback is still hoping they can reconcile, despite his commitment to the game.

Per a source with Page Six, the football is at the center of the couple's arguments. but the insider doesn't seem to think their rough patch will last much longer.

“Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down,” they said.

It's rare that things get this public between the couple. But hopefully the two are able to circle back and keep their family together.