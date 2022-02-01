Tom Brady’s Longtime Personal Coach Reacts To Retirement

Tom Brady’s body coach Alex Guerrero has weighed in on Brady’s retirement.

Brady retired on Tuesday morning after a 22-season career. He won seven Super Bowls during that time, which is the most by any player in NFL history.

Guerrero posted on his Instagram account and gave Brady a heartfelt message as he starts his next chapter in life.

“Where to even begin? The past 16 years have meant more to me than I could’ve ever imagined,” Guerrero said. “To think back to where we started makes it all seem like another lifetime. To not only be able to call you a business partner or a friend, but a brother is something I will never take for granted. Here’s to you TB. And to your incredible year. Thank you for letting me be a part of it all.”

Tom Brady’s long-time body coach and guru Alex Guerrero weighs in on the retirement pic.twitter.com/9ZhDsSw66R — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2022

With Brady retired, that means that the Bucs will also have to find a new quarterback for next season. It seems unlikely that one of Blaine Gabbert or Kyle Trask will start all season.

Brady will also be eligible for the 2027 Hall-of-Fame class where he will surely get in.

When he does, it’s likely that Guerrero would get a special shoutout in Brady’s speech.