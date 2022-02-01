The Spun

Tom Brady’s Longtime Personal Coach Reacts To Retirement

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on the field in Los Angeles.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tom Brady’s body coach Alex Guerrero has weighed in on Brady’s retirement.

Brady retired on Tuesday morning after a 22-season career. He won seven Super Bowls during that time, which is the most by any player in NFL history.

Guerrero posted on his Instagram account and gave Brady a heartfelt message as he starts his next chapter in life.

“Where to even begin? The past 16 years have meant more to me than I could’ve ever imagined,” Guerrero said. “To think back to where we started makes it all seem like another lifetime. To not only be able to call you a business partner or a friend, but a brother is something I will never take for granted. Here’s to you TB. And to your incredible year. Thank you for letting me be a part of it all.”

 

With Brady retired, that means that the Bucs will also have to find a new quarterback for next season. It seems unlikely that one of Blaine Gabbert or Kyle Trask will start all season.

Brady will also be eligible for the 2027 Hall-of-Fame class where he will surely get in.

When he does, it’s likely that Guerrero would get a special shoutout in Brady’s speech.

