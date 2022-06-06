Tom Brady's Niece Goes Viral During College World Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: Maya Brady #7 of the UCLA Bruins runs to second base against the University of Washington Huskies at Easton Stadium on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andy Bao/Getty Images) Andy Bao/Getty Images

UCLA softball handed Oklahoma only its third loss of the season today, thanks in large part to Maya Brady.

Brady, the niece of NFL superstar quarterback Tom Brady, started in centerfield for the Bruins and blasted a pair of home runs in the 7-3 win over the Sooners in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series.

With the victory, UCLA earned an elimination game against OU this afternoon, with the winner heading to the championship series.

The two homers for Brady were her 14th and 15th of the season. The 2021 All-American has hit 36 long balls during her time with the Bruins.

Maya's exploits this afternoon earned a Twitter shoutout from her famous uncle, who isn't shy about calling his niece the best athlete in the family.

"Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO! @UCLASoftball," Brady tweeted.

Currently, Maya and UCLA trail top-ranked Oklahoma 3-0 in the second inning of their elimination matchup, which you can watch on ESPN.