Tom Brady's Quote About His Scrambling Ability Goes Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tom Brady has still got some good jokes.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spoke about his long scramble during Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers and had some fun with it.

“I can turn a 40-yard gain into 18 yards better than anyone in the NFL,” Brady said.

Before that scramble, Brady looked like he was about to get sacked before he got out of it. That was when he tucked it and ran like the wind before he had to slide.

It was a run that nobody saw coming since he's not known for it. However, he can still move when he wants to.

Maybe he'll try it again next Sunday when the Bucs take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.