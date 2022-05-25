Tom Brady's Response To Josh Allen Talk Is Going Viral

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a pla in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Next week, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will team up to take on Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in Capitol One's The Match.

In a highly anticipated non-football matchup, these four quarterbacks will take their talents to the golf course at Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, Nevada on June 1.

Ahead of this televised event, Brady is already talking some big-time smack — specifically to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

"Golf shit-talk is a little different than pro football shit-talk. ... Josh really hasn't backed much up on the football field in his career, let's be honest, especially playing against me," Brady said Wednesday, per Buccaneers insider Greg Auman.

Allen has never defeated Brady on the football field in his young NFL career.

He went 0-3 against Brady's New England Patriots during his first two seasons as the Bills' starting QB. Their most recent matchup came when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down Buffalo with an overtime win in Week 14 of the 2021 season.

In that 33-27 OT loss, Allen threw for 308 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also added 108 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Brady just barely outplayed him with 363 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and zero interceptions.

It'll be interesting to see how this friendly rivalry pans out on the golf course next week.

Brady and Allen will not face off during the 2022 regular season.