Tom Brady's Sex Life Was Discussed By Howard Stern Today

Just a few weeks ago, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announced their divorce after months of speculation.

Now, a few weeks later, legendary radio host Howard Stern has an important question. Is Tom Brady having sex?

He posted that question to Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo, who gave an interesting breakdown on why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense might be struggling.

“Mad Dog, the big question everyone wants to know, with Brady getting divorced and because you’re close to him … is he having sexual relations with women, now that he is divorced, what’s going on there? What’s your best guess, I know you don’t know for sure,” Stern asked Russo.

“You mean to tell me right now that Tom Brady — I understand he wants to study football 24/7, but the Bucs are having a lousy year … you mean to tell me that Tom Brady is going sexless in the last 18, 19 weeks? I would find that hard to believe,” Russo responded.

Brady likely has plenty of suitors following his divorce.

We'll leave it at that.