Tom Brady’s Tweet About His Niece, Maya, Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is widely considered one of the most accomplished professional athletes of all time. With nearly every NFL accomplishment in the book, it’s fair to say the seven-time Super Bowl champion has shown an elite level of athletic dominance.

That being said, Brady himself claims he’s not even the most dominant athlete in his family.

The 43-year-old quarterback’s niece, Maya Brady, is a standout player for the UCLA softball team. In response to a video of her first home run of the season back in March, the proud uncle dubbed Maya “the most dominant athlete in the Brady family… by far!”

Since then, Maya has logged 10 more homers for the Bruins — including the first two-home run game of her career in a 8-0 blowout victory over Pac 12 rival Arizona on Thursday night.

When the UCLA softball Twitter account post a video of Maya’s second bomb of the night, you know Brady had to chime in with some more praise.

“Hey @RobGronkowski next time you need a ball dropped 600 ft out of the air in Tucson just ask Maya,” the Bucs QB wrote.

Hey @RobGronkowski next time you need a ball dropped 600 ft out of the air in Tucson just ask Maya https://t.co/qh8sydpCHT — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 14, 2021

Brady was of course calling out his longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski, who was a standout tight end for the Wildcats football program back in 2007-08.

Poking fun at his four-time All-Pro TE, the future Hall of Famer referenced Gronk’s Guinness World Record-breaking feat accomplished during a visit to Arizona earlier this offseason. Catching a football dropped from a helicopter 600 feet in the air, Gronkowski set the world record for highest catch of all time.

Brady will look to continue his family’s track record of athletic dominance as his Tampa Bay squad prepares for another title-contending season in 2021.