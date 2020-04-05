Legendary NFL Kicker Died From Coronavirus On Saturday Night

A legendary NFL kicker passed away from coronavirus complications on Saturday.

Tom Dempsey, who kicked in the NFL from 1969-79, died due to COVID-19, his family confirmed to NOLA.com. The longtime NFL kicker was 73 years old.

The former New Orleans Saints kicker is perhaps best known for his 63-yard field goal in 1970. Dempsey was born without toes on his right kicking foot, but still made it to the NFL.

Dempsey had been battling Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. He was staying at Lambeth House senior living center in New Orleans.

New Orleans Saints legend Tom Dempsey dies at 73 after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/n0MQA6LNqb pic.twitter.com/SecVveDuLJ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 5, 2020

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to Carlene and the entire Dempsey family on the passing of their dear Tom. The New Orleans Saints family is deeply saddened and heartbroken at this most difficult time. Tom’s life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute determination to not allow setbacks to impede following his dreams and aspirations. He exemplified the same fight and fortitude in recent years as he battled valiantly against illnesses but never wavered and kept his trademark sense of humor. He holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the Saints family,” Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement.

Benson played for the Saints from 1969-70. He also played for the Eagles, Rams, Oilers and Bills.

Rest in peace, Tom.