Tom Herman Announces He's Landed New College Football Job

Tom Herman has accepted a head coaching job with the FAU football program, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

The veteran coach will meet his new team later this afternoon.

Herman has been out of a coaching job since 2021 when he served as an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears. His last head coaching experience at the collegiate level came when he led the Texas Longhorns from 2017-20.

Before that, Herman served as head coach for the Houston Cougars, winning AAC Coach of the Year in 2015. He also helped lead the Ohio State Buckeyes to a National Championship as a Broyles Award winner in 2014.

Herman has a 54-22 overall record and a 5-1 bowl-game record as a college football head coach.

FAU fired head coach Willie Taggart earlier this week after the Owls finished their season with a 5-7 record.