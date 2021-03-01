Breaking: Tom Herman Lands Surprising Job With NFL Team

Tom Herman’s next coaching job is a surprising one.

The former Texas Longhorns head coach, who was fired by the Big 12 program following a disappointing 2020 season, has landed a job with an NFL franchise.

Herman, who has coached at the college level since his career began in 1998, has landed a job with the Chicago Bears, according to a release from the team on Monday.

“We have hired former Texas head coach Tom Herman as an offensive analyst/special projects coach and Anthony Hibbert as assistant strength coach,” the NFC North franchise announced on Monday afternoon.

We have hired former Texas head coach Tom Herman as an offensive analyst/special projects coach and Anthony Hibbert as assistant strength coach. https://t.co/qzmh9DN0Zl — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 1, 2021

Herman was a rising star in the college football coaching world for several years. The former Cal Lutheran wide receiver rose to notoriety in 2012 when he became Urban Meyer’s offense coordinator at Ohio State. Herman was at Ohio State for three seasons, helping the Buckeyes win a national championship in 2014.

Houston hired Herman as head coach in 2015. He went 22-4 in two seasons with the Cougars before getting hired by Texas. While Herman was seen as a home run hire for the Longhorns, he never lived up to the hype.

Texas went 32-18 in four seasons under Herman, finishing 7-3 in 2020. The Longhorns never made the leap toward College Football Playoff contention under Herman.

Now, he’ll attempt to get back on track with a surprising NFL job.