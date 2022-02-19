Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games.

Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”

“I’m sick and tired of the officiating, the consistency,” Izzo said.

Izzo was most miffed by a late flagrant foul call on Michigan State.

Play was stopped after sophomore Illinois guard Andre Curbelo got hit in the face by a Spartans defender. However, the the 67-year-old coach was most annoyed that nothing was called after Michigan State forward Malik Hall was injured on a dunk attempt earlier in the game.

MSU trailed by 12 at halftime. But, Izzo’s team fought hard to get back and make a game of it. That said, a late triple from Illinois put the final dagger in the Spartans’ chances.

Michigan State now sits at 18-8 on the season and 9-6 in conference play. With March just around the corner, Tom Izzo’s team will have to course correct in the midst of these late-season struggles.