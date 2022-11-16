Tom Izzo Has Honest Reaction To Win Over Kentucky

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 05: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans looks on during practice prior to the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 5, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans notched a thrilling upset victory over No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday night.

Fresh off a one-point loss to the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday, the unranked squad took down the Wildcats in double overtime with an 86-77 final score.

Izzo shared his reaction to this outstanding victory after the game.

"I've been through a lot of tough losses and a lot of incredible wins. This one is special," he told Andy Katz. "We feel like we got to recapture our culture. It was a program win for Michigan State University."

The Spartans are now 2-1 to start the season. With their body of work so far, they'll likely be the highest-ranked 2-1 squad in the nation come next week.

Izzo and his team have another tough challenge later this week as they face off against the Villanova Wildcats on Friday night.