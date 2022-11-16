Tom Izzo Has Honest Reaction To Win Over Kentucky
Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans notched a thrilling upset victory over No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday night.
Fresh off a one-point loss to the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday, the unranked squad took down the Wildcats in double overtime with an 86-77 final score.
Izzo shared his reaction to this outstanding victory after the game.
"I've been through a lot of tough losses and a lot of incredible wins. This one is special," he told Andy Katz. "We feel like we got to recapture our culture. It was a program win for Michigan State University."
The Spartans are now 2-1 to start the season. With their body of work so far, they'll likely be the highest-ranked 2-1 squad in the nation come next week.
Izzo and his team have another tough challenge later this week as they face off against the Villanova Wildcats on Friday night.