Tom Izzo Is Furious With Big Ten's Punishment Decision

The majority of people appear to be content with the punishments that Michigan State received from the Big Ten for the actions of players in the tunnel after a game against Michigan a few weeks ago. Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is not one of them.

In an interview on Monday, Izzo said he was "completely upset" about the Big Ten's decision to fine the Spartans $100,000 while issuing Michigan a public reprimand. He said that while he doesn't condone what the Michigan State players did in that tunnel, he believes Michigan poorly managed the tunnel where it happened.

"I'm completely upset about it. I think to get a $100,000 fine, a suspension of a player is fune, but to get a fine like that and then the other school gets reprimanded... What the hell does reprimanded mean? I've told you guys I'm completely upset by what our players did, as Mel (Tucker) was. I would think that, administratively, they should be upset on how the tunnel was handled and how those players ran in there.

"As I said before, what starts bad, ends bad. So if they were reprimanded enough, they must have found something wrong..."

The incident in question saw several Michigan State players get into it with some Michigan players in the tunnel after a game at Michigan Stadium earlier this season. One Spartans player was seen swinging his helmet at a Wolverine's head.

Criminal charges have since been filed against over a half-dozen Michigan State players, while one of the players faces a felony assault charge.

We can debate how serious the punishments need to be, but there's no question that it can never be allowed to happen again.