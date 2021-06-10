Tom Izzo Reacts To Former Star Player’s Murder Charge

Former Michigan State basketball star Kieth Appling has been arrested and charged with murder.

On Wednesday, for the first time since the arrest was made on May 24, Spartans head coach Tom Izzo spoke out on the matter.

The longtime MSU coach said he’s reluctant to make any definitive statements until Appling is found guilty in a court of law, but he did admit that the situation is “not great.”

“I’m trying to reserve, trying not to do what the world does and make him guilty until he’s proven it,” Izzo said, per the Detroit Free Press. “And yet, everything I hear, it’s not great.”

Appling is being charged with the murder of a 66-year-old family member. According to police reports, Appling and Clyde Edmonds, his mother’s cousin, allegedly got into a verbal argument over a handgun. When things started to get violent, Appling allegedly fired multiple shots and Edmonds was soon pronounced dead with several gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital.

Izzo, who coached Appling from 2010-14, seemed to reference a troubled past when expanding on his response.

“I hope and pray to God that it’s not true. But I have no knowledge of anything, except that I was trying to help him get back on track, as were more than a few other people.”

Appling is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.