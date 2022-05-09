Tom Izzo Reacts To Death Of Former Michigan State Star

EAST LANSING, MI - JANUARY 26: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans speaks to the media at a press conference after the Michigan State Spartans and Wisconsin Badgers basketball game at Breslin Center on January 26, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

There was some sad news around the sports world on Monday morning when word got out that former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne passed away.

Payne was just 31 years old when he was shot and killed on Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead when he arrived at a local hospital.

Lawrence Dority is the alleged shooter and was arrested and put in jail on first-degree murder charges.

After the news got out on Monday morning, Spartans head coach Tom Izzo released a statement and touched on how sad and shocked he was when he got the news.

"I'm in shock at the tragic news of Adreian Payne's death. Our prayers are with his family, teammates, and loved ones," Izzo said. "Adreian was loved by his teammates and coaches, who respected his development as a player and a person. He came to Michigan State with a ton of raw talent and put in the work to reach his goal of becoming an NBA player. Beyond that, he will long be remembered by Spartan fans for his kind heart, as his friendship and genuine bond with Lacey Holsworth touched the nation."

"Today is a difficult and sad day for the Spartan basketball family. Following graduation, Adreian regularly returned to East Lansing. In doing so, he developed and strengthened relationships with players from all eras. I've heard from many of those players today, each one experiencing heartbreak, and each one with their own fond memory of Adreian."

Payne played at Michigan State from 2010-14 and had his best season as a senior. During that final season, Payne averaged 16 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting over 52% from the floor.

He then went on to be picked in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Payne's family and friends during this time.