Tom Izzo Reacts To Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Incident

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 05: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans looks on during practice prior to the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 5, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The now-infamous tunnel incident between Michigan and Michigan State's football programs has been the talk of college sports of late.

And after the Spartans' season-opening win over Northern Arizona on the basketball court, coach Tom Izzo had his university's back.

Saying via Kyle Austin of MLive.com, "I’m [tired] of Michigan State looking like the bad guy. There’s been other bad guys.”

The Hall of Famer also praised MSU football coach Mel Tucker for his swift disciplinary response for the players involved.

Eight Michigan State players were suspended indefinitely for their role in the altercation. With Tucker revealing that no further decision will be made until the conclusion of investigations into what happened are complete.

The family of at least one Michigan player is prepared to press charges for the "assault" following the Wolverines' win. Something that Jim Harbaugh believes is just given the events that took place.