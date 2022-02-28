Tom Izzo Reacts To Michigan’s Decision On Juwan Howard

Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans are preparing for Tuesday’s Big Ten matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. However, Juwan Howard won’t be on the opposing bench, as he remains suspended for the rest of the season following the February 20 incident with Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.

During Monday’s press conference, via Chris Solari of The Detroit Free Press, Izzo expressed symphony for Howard.

Izzo: "I'm sure this has been hard on Juwan. I don't wish that on anybody, I really don't." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 28, 2022

When speaking to reporters last week, Izzo called the altercation “bad for college basketball.”

“I just hope that everyone learns from it, gets better,” Izzo said. “I guess it gave me a point, when we met that night to reiterate to my players just how important it is for my players not to get involved with anything.”

Izzo said he didn’t want to comment further on something without knowing all of the details. He added that he’d might reach out to both coaches to get their side of the story.

With the regular season winding down, the Spartans and Wolverines can each use a victory to fortify their NCAA tournament credentials