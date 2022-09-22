Tom Izzo Reveals If He's Thinking About Retiring Soon

BROOKLYN, MI - AUGUST 15: Tom Izzo, head coach of the Michigan State Spartans men's basketball team smiles as he gets ready to take a ride on the track in a pace car prior to the running of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series CARFAX 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 15, 2010 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jason Smith/Getty Images for NASCAR)

At 67 years of age and having coached at Michigan State for decades, Spartans head basketball coach Tom Izzo can't have too many years left in the game. But he was recently asked directly if he's thinking about retiring.

Speaking to former protege Draymond Green on The Volume, Izzo made it clear that he isn't ready to go just yet - and in fact feels rejuvenated to keep coaching for a while. But he admitted that he knows what it will take for him to know when it's time to go.

Izzo said that he'll know it's time to go when he no longer has the desire to take late flights, go on recruiting trips or hold meetings anymore.

"I've watched some guys stay a year or two too long. The day I feel like I don't want to take red eyes, I don't want to go out recruiting, I don't want to have meetings in my office... I'm gone," Izzo said. "And if I'm not, I know you'll tell me... 'It's time.'"

That time certainly doesn't appear to be right now. Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans are coming off a 23-13 season that saw them reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Izzo followed that up by putting together one of the best recruiting classes that he's ever had, securing commitments from several four-star prospects in the Class of 2023, along with No. 3 overall prospect Xavier Booker.

The Spartans have been invited to the NCAA Tournament or the First Four in each of the last 24 editions of the tournament. If there's any fatigue on his part, it hasn't manifested on the basketball court.

