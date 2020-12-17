Sports Media World Reacts To The Tom Rinaldi News

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post broke some major sports media news on Wednesday evening.

Tom Rinaldi, one of the most-popular reporters at ESPN, is leaving for Fox Sports.

The longtime reporter, who’s been with the network since 2002, is best known for his heart-wrenching feature stories on College GameDay. Rinaldi brings college football fans to the verge of tears most Saturday mornings with his GameDay pieces.

ESPN’s veteran reporter is leaving the network for a role at Fox Sports, though. Rinaldi is expected to be a significant part of FOX’s big-game events.

NEWS: Tom Rinaldi is leaving ESPN for Fox Sports, The Post has learned.https://t.co/gk5gsvrqPb — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) December 17, 2020

While this is a big get for Fox Sports, it’s also disappointing news for College GameDay fans.

“Does this mean we have scheduled crying on Big Noon Kickoff?” one fan joked, noting FOX’s college football pregame show.

“This is the most depressing thing I’ve read in a long time. For those who’ve never met or spoken to Tom, he’s everything you’d think he is…and more,” another fan wrote.

“Damn. Outside of his GameDay pieces, I enjoyed Rinaldi when he hopped on ESPN’s tennis coverage,” one fan added.

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff has done a solid job competing with ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday mornings. This will surely help them attempt to close the gap even more.