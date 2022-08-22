Tom Watson Reacts To Death Of Longtime PGA Tour Star

The golf world continues to mourn the passing of British Open champion Tom Weiskopf, who succumbed to pancreatic cancer at the age of 79.

One of those people was eight-time major champ Tom Watson, who sent out a heartfelt message via his Twitter account.

"I send my deepest sympathies to the family of Tom Weiskopf," he said. "Will miss you and your stories. RIP my friend. PC has struck again.."

Weiskopf was a 16-time PGA winner and four-time Masters runner-up over the course of his career before shifting to course design and golf commentary.

The American-born golfer famously won two matches over "The Golden Bear" Jack Nicklaus in the 1970s, with his crowning achievement being his Claret Jug win in '73.