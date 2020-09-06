Tomi Lahren Responds To Former NFL QB Dating Rumor

Tomi Lahren and a former NFL quarterback were part of a viral dating rumor that surfaced on Twitter on Thursday.

Earlier this week, a rumor spread that former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler was dating Lahren. E! News later reported that Cutler and Lahren were spotted out in Nashville.

It’s unclear where the speculation began but a source tells E! News they recently recently spotted the pair out in Nashville, Tenn. together. According to the eyewitness, Jay and Tomi “were enjoying a nice night out together at Winners Bar in Nashville on Friday.” “The two of them were having a lot of fun together at a table along with two other friends,” the source shares. “Tomi and Jay were passing a bottle of tequila back and forth and taking shots together directly from the bottle.”

Cutler, who recently separated from Kristin Cavallari, shot down the rumor on his Instagram page.

Lahren, the 28-year-old conservative political commentator, did the same on Twitter.

“I love it when the internet tells me who I’m dating. Good one,” she wrote on Twitter.

Cutler and Cavallari were together for 10 years before announcing their split back in the spring. Since then, the former NFL quarterback has become very active on Instagram, showing off his animals and his farm skills.

There’s been nothing about a rumored dating life, though, and it looks like that will continue to be the case.