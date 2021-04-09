As anyone who’s ever stepped onto a course knows, golf can be one of the most beautifully frustrating games in the world.

During yesterday’s Thursday opening round at the 2021 Masters, Tommy Fleetwood was feeling that frustration to the fullest extent. Well, that was the case until the 30-year-old Englishman created some magic at Augusta National.

On the par-3 16th hole, Fleetwood took dead aim at the flagstick. After sailing over the water, the ball landed just short of the hole — taking a couple short hops before dropping straight in.

This ace was just the 23rd hole-in-one recorded on the 16th hole in Masters Tournament history.

Following his otherwise frustrating round, Fleetwood took to Twitter to share his feelings on the incredible moment.

“Ever have one of those rounds of golf when you’re so frustrated at this stupid game for not giving you what you deserve? Then, just when you’re about to lose it, you hit THE shot that makes you realise why you’re so hopelessly in love with it!” Fleetwood wrote.

Ever have one of those rounds of golf when you’re so frustrated at this stupid game for not giving you what you deserve? Then, just when you're about to lose it, you hit THE shot that makes you realise why you're so hopelessly in love with it! #themasters pic.twitter.com/2rtNDT5NVT — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) April 8, 2021

Heading into the 16th hole, Fleetwood was 4-over par with four bogeys — failing to convert a single birdie on the day. But, the incredible ace did him one better. With his Eagle-1 now on the books, the 2018 US Open runner-up finished the day with a 2-over 74.

On a tougher-than-normal day at Augusta, firm course course conditions resulted in some pretty high opening-round scores across the board. Only eight golfers finished their rounds under par and only three of those finished with a score in the 60s. A 7-under par Justin Rose seemed to be the only challenger to contend with the unwieldy course, finishing his opening round with a four-stroke lead over second place.

At 2-over, Fleetwood currently sits nine strokes back from Rose in the lead. He’ll tee off with Phil Mickelson and Scottie Scheffler at 1:12 p.m. E.T. on Friday.