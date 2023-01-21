Look: American Tennis Player's Girlfriend Going Viral At Australian Open

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Tommy Paul of the United States celebrates match point during the third round singles match against Jenson Brooksby of the United States during day six of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

The 2023 Australian Open is well underway and the American men are having their best major tournament in years.

Four men from the United States punched their ticket into the Fourth Round and at least one is guaranteed to advance to the quarterfinals. One of those hoping to reach the quarters is Tommy Paul, who has put together a stellar tournament thus far.

He'll have his hands full later this week as he faces off against No. 24 Roberto Bautista Agut. Paul has plenty of supporters, though, including girlfriend Paige Lorenze.

The model has gone viral during the Australian Open as Paul continues his impressive run.

Paul faces off against Bautista Agut at midnight on January 23.

Paige will be watching closely.