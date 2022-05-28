Tommy Pham Suspended For Slapping Joc Pederson: Fans React

Reds outfielder Tommy Pham will miss the rest of the Giants series after putting his hands on San Francisco's Joc Pederson during Friday's batting practice.

Pham reportedly slapped Giants slugger over a disagreement on fantasy football rules. With Pham admitting to reporters, "I slapped Joc. He said some [expletive] I don't condone. I had to address it."

According to Reds reporter C. Trent Rosecrans, "Tommy Pham said he agreed to a 3-game suspension, starting Friday night."

MLB fans reacted to the smack heard 'round the baseball (and fantasy football) world Saturday.

"Baseball, like hockey, needs a penalty box," said Jeff Schultz.

"Ironic that I now can’t use Pham on my fantasy baseball team because of a disagreement he had over a fantasy football team," replied one user.

"Is that worthy of a IL stint for fantasy owners?" asked another.

"Consider it addressed."

"Knocking two birds with one stone," tweeted a Pirates podcaster. "Standing up to a fantasy cheater [and] don’t have to play for the Reds for a few games."

"Make him use his first-round pick on a kicker," commented Josh Jongsma.

Definitely one of the more unique MLB suspensions you'll see.