Tommy Tuberville Drafting Notable Bill: College World Reacts

Former Auburn head football coach turned U.S. senator Tommy Tuberville is reportedly leading the push for NIL guardrails, according to Ross Dellenger.

Tuberville has described the NIL situation in college sports a "mess" and a "free-for-all" and partnering with fellow senator Joe Manchin, he's looking to draft a bill that will regulate the current name, image, likeness landscape.

“I’ve talked to all my [coaching] buddies. They’ve never seen anything like it,” Tuberville said. “When you don’t have guidelines and direction, no matter what you are doing, you are lost. They are all lost right now.”

The college football world reacted to Tuberville's work on Wednesday.

"College sports leaders: 'NIL landscape is too difficult for us to navigate. We need Congressional help.' Congress: 'You asked for it, you got it. Your savior is a former football coach who couldn't name the three branches of government,'" tweeted Pat Forde.

"Nice to see they are going to put more effort into regulating NIL and taking from 'student-athletes' than climate change," said Mo Dakhil.

"This would be significant because the only entity that can enforce anything would be the federal government," commented Brian Neubert.

"Maybe he'll carry NIL out in a pine box..." replied Jake Reuse.

"I repeat: if you can’t win at Cincinnati, you shouldn’t be allowed to write legislation much less vote on it."

