Tommy Tuberville Under Scrutiny: Football World Reacts

Former college football head coach turned U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville has often been at the center of controversy since taking office. But a recent investigation into his stock trading might be the biggest one to date.

A recent New York Times report indicated that of the 101 companies or commodities Tuberville has traded in, 20 of them present "possible conflicts" of interest due to his presence on various Senate committees.

Among Tuberville's Senate committee seats are the Senate Agriculture Committee and the Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management and Trade. Meanwhile, Tuberville owns or trades in stock relating to cattle, corn, wheat and other companies whose lifeblood runs on agriculture.

The report has come to no surprise to those who have followed Tuberville since he won his Senate seat in 2021. Some have pointed out that he has made blatant statements about financial benefit being one of the reasons people run for Senate in the first place:

As some Twitter users have pointed out, there's very little likelihood that Tommy Tuberville faces any significant consequences even if a full governmental investigation into his trading practices finds him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

For starters, it's unlikely that such an investigation would even take place. But even then, the number of Senators who get fully expelled from the body is extremely low.

Not since the Civil War has a Senator been fully expelled from his office. There have only been three expulsion proceedings against a U.S. Senator since the 1940s.

There hasn't even been a simple Senate censure since 1990.

Only the Alabama voters can hold Tuberville accountable for anything he might do wrong while in office.