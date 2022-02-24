The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tommy Tuberville’s Puzzling Comment On Russia Is Going Viral

Tommy Tuberville celebrates after a win.AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Tommy Tuberville of the Auburn Tigers celebrates after his team's victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 24, 2007 in Auburn, Alabama. Auburn defeated Alabama for their sixth straight win over the Crimson Tide. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

This week, United States Sen. Tommy Tuberville commented on several topics regarding his first year in office. He also addressed the current situation involving Russia and Ukraine.

When talking about Russia invading Ukraine, Tuberville made a very bizarre comment about Vladimir Putin’s motives.

Tuberville said Putin’s desire to invade Ukrainian land has to do with Russia being a communist country and needing more land for its people.

“He can’t feed his people,” Tuberville said, via 1819 News. “It’s a communist country, so he can’t feed his people, so they need more farmland.”

The responses to this statement from Tuberville are mostly negative.

President Joe Biden recently announced that the United States will sanction Russian banks. Tuberville, however, isn’t confident that these sanctions will help.

“We’ve been sanctioning Russia since 2014 since they came into Crimea. Sanctions don’t help,” Tuberville declared. “We are getting ready to put sanctions on Russia, and every day, Joe Biden buys 500,000 barrels of oil from Russia. Now how in the hell can you put sanctions on somebody, and you’re buying stuff from him? We bought 232 million barrels of oil from Russia in Joe Biden’s first year.”

This probably isn’t the last time that Tuberville will comment on this topic.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.