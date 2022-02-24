Tommy Tuberville’s Puzzling Comment On Russia Is Going Viral

This week, United States Sen. Tommy Tuberville commented on several topics regarding his first year in office. He also addressed the current situation involving Russia and Ukraine.

When talking about Russia invading Ukraine, Tuberville made a very bizarre comment about Vladimir Putin’s motives.

Tuberville said Putin’s desire to invade Ukrainian land has to do with Russia being a communist country and needing more land for its people.

“He can’t feed his people,” Tuberville said, via 1819 News. “It’s a communist country, so he can’t feed his people, so they need more farmland.”

The responses to this statement from Tuberville are mostly negative.

Russia is, of course, not a communist country and has not been since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. — bryan metzger (@metzgov) February 24, 2022

President Joe Biden recently announced that the United States will sanction Russian banks. Tuberville, however, isn’t confident that these sanctions will help.

“We’ve been sanctioning Russia since 2014 since they came into Crimea. Sanctions don’t help,” Tuberville declared. “We are getting ready to put sanctions on Russia, and every day, Joe Biden buys 500,000 barrels of oil from Russia. Now how in the hell can you put sanctions on somebody, and you’re buying stuff from him? We bought 232 million barrels of oil from Russia in Joe Biden’s first year.”

This probably isn’t the last time that Tuberville will comment on this topic.