College Baseball Star Is Reportedly Transferring: Fans React

NC State's baseball team received devastating news this week. Standout slugger Tommy White has entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

During his first season of college baseball, White broke an NCAA freshman record with 27 home runs. Fast forward one season later, and he's looking to join a different program.

At this time, there's no explanation for why White felt the need to enter the transfer portal. It's possible that NC State missing the NCAA Tournament field played a role in this decision.

What we do know, however, is that teams around the country will express interest in him.

The majority of the responses to this report have been the same. This is a huge blow to the Wolfpack.

"Dang," one fan tweeted. "That's a tough blow."

"PAIN, being an NC State fan is not for the weak," a second fan wrote.

"Had a feeling it was coming for a couple of days now," another fan said. "This sucks there’s really nothing else to say. Just a really bad last 5 days for state baseball."

White, the reigning ACC Freshman of the Year, will most likely have plenty of offers to choose from.

NC State, meanwhile, will have to find a way to replace White's elite production.