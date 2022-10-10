Tony Dungy Believes He Knows Why Tom Brady Penalty Was Called

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tony Dungy looks on prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

As a defensive-minded head coach who masterminded the Tampa 2 defense and coached some of the game's greatest players, you can imagine Tony Dungy didn't care for Sunday's questionable roughing the passer call in the Falcons-Bucs game.

And you'd be right.

Prior to last night's SNF broadcast, Dungy shot off a tweet calling the flag on Grady Jarrett "terrible" and theorizing that it had something to do with the ugly head injuries that we saw last week:

Just when Jarrett and the Falcons defense thought they got Tampa off the field with the chance to setup a game-winning drive for their offense, Jerome Boger had other ideas.

When asked what constituted the penalty after the game, this is what the veteran official had to say:

What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket, and unnecessarily throwing [Tom Brady] to the ground. That is what I was making my decision upon.

Asked if the call had anything to do with Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries, Boger replied, "No, not necessarily."