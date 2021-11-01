The Spun

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Referees For Missed Penalty

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy believes the league’s officials missed a blatant penalty in the Browns vs. Steelers game on Sunday.

Pittsburgh topped Cleveland, 15-10, on Sunday afternoon. The Browns are now in last place in the AFC North division after entering the year with Super Bowl expectations.

While the Steelers got the win, they lost kicker Chris Boswell in the process.

Mike Tomlin ran a bizarre fake field goal toward the end of the first half. The fake did not work out, as Boswell was crushed by the Browns defense.

As you can see, Boswell got absolutely destroyed on that play.

The referees missed a blatant roughing the passer penalty, according to Dungy (and many others who saw it).

“This is roughing the passer. If this was a big-time quarterback, I promise you that would have been called roughing the passer. I’m just baffled that wasn’t called,” Dungy said.

The game’s officials missed an obvious penalty, that is clear now.

