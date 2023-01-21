Look: Tony Dungy Made Controversial Damar Hamlin Comment

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 06: Tony Dungy, former NFL head coach, is seen during his 2016 Class Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Just days after deleting a controversial tweet, Tony Dungy is making headlines again with another very controversial comment.

During the March of Life in Washington D.C. this week, Dungy used Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to make his point. The former NFL coach invoked Hamlin's name to further his anti-abortion agenda.

Here's what he had to say:

"An unbelievable thing happened that night," Dungy said. "A professional football game with millions of dollars of ticket money and advertising money on the line, that game was canceled. Why? Because a life was at stake, and people wanted to see that life saved. Even people who are not necessarily religious got together and called on God… that’s exactly why we’re here today. Because every day in this country, innocent lives are at stake. The only difference is they don’t belong to a famous athlete and they’re not seen on national TV. But those lives are still important to God in God’s eyes."

Using Hamlin's name to further an agenda that has nothing to do with him isn't sitting right with plenty of football fans.

Others, however, think Dungy is making the right comparisons.

