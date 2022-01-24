Tony Dungy Has Brutally Honest Message For The Buccaneers

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy had a brutally honest reaction to the wild Divisional Round loss on Sunday.

The Buccaneers fell to the Rams, 30-27, in pretty wild fashion on Sunday.

Tampa Bay rallied all the way back from a huge deficit to tie the game at 27-27, but the Rams were able to drill a game-winning field goal at the buzzer.

The Rams were able to get in good field position thanks to a bizarre defensive call by Tampa Bay.

Former Bucs head coach Tony Dungy shared his reaction to the loss.

“I didn’t understand that last defensive call by the Bucs. All out blitz??? Why not just sit back let them complete a 15 yd pass in bounds and the game would go to overtime. I don’t understand???!” he tweeted.

I didn’t understand that last defensive call by the Bucs. All out blitz??? Why not just sit back let them complete a 15 yd pass in bounds and the game would go to overtime. I don’t understand???! — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) January 23, 2022

Many Bucs fans surely agree.

The Rams, meanwhile, are off to the NFC Championship Game.