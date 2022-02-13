Tony Dungy Has Sent A Letter To The National Football League

Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy is tired of the NFL’s broken system when it comes to the league’s hiring practices.

Dungy has been involved in the fight for diversity among NFL coaches for over two decades, and has become increasingly frustrated with the lack of black coaches getting an equal opportunity.

On Sunday, Dungy published an open letter the National Football League, on how they can improve one of their biggest problems.

“To Commissioner Goodell and NFL Owners,” Dungy penned. “The current system for hiring head coaches is broken. It’s not producing good results.”

“The league faced this issue with minority hiring 20 years ago…” the former Colts and Bucs coach continued. “… Prominent civil rights attorneys Johnnie Cochran and Cyrus Mehri came to the NFL asking to work together to get answers to the problem.”

“… Dan Rooney made some suggestions on how to help the head coaching/GM searches. He suggested a process and the league adopted what was called the Rooney Rule. But the rule was only a small part of the process,” Dungy said. “We have followed the rule but by and large have ignored the process. And now 20 years later, it’s been deja vu.”

Dungy then suggested two things that could help NFL owners make better decisions, after laying out the blueprint that Mr. Rooney developed way back when.

“Have a job description and let it be known what you are looking for,” Dungy explained. And, “No interviews before the Super Bowl and no hirings until 10 days after the Super Bowl.”

