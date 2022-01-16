The Spun

Tony Dungy Makes His Opinion On The Cowboys Very Clear

Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tony Dungy looks on prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are a popular upset pick over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Dallas, the No. 3 seed in the NFC, is set to host No. 6 seed San Francisco at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys are favored in Sunday’s contest, though many believe that the run-focused 49ers could give Mike McCarthy’s team some big problems.

Former Super Bowl-winning head coach Tony Dungy is a big fan of the Cowboys. He believes they remind him of some of his Colts teams. However, he believes Dallas could be vulnerable against San Francisco.

“The Dallas Cowboys remind me of some of the teams I had in Indianapolis – dynamic and quick-striking on offense, fast on defense, but we had some problems and people ran right at us. I think that’s got to be the San Francisco strategy,” he said.

It should be a fun game on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS.

