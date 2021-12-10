As one of the top assistant coaches in the country, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is highly sought after as a head coaching option in this year’s cycle.

Elliott is currently weighing his options between head coaching jobs at Virginia and Duke, or staying on at Clemson under head coach Dabo Swinney.

The Tigers’ OC will reportedly make his final decision sometime this morning, per college football insider Pete Thamel.

Sources: Tony Elliott’s decision between Virginia, Duke and returning to Clemson as OC is expected this morning. If he does not go to Virginia, Michigan OC Josh Gattis has emerged as the clear top target for the Virginia job. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 10, 2021

Soon after Bronco Mendenhall abruptly departed from the Virginia program last week, Elliott quickly emerged as the top candidate for the head coaching vacancy. The Clemson assistant flew to Charlottesville yesterday to discuss contract details, but the two parties reportedly “hit a snag” in their negotiations, per Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson.

Elliott, born and raised in Durham, North Carolina, also interview for a head coaching vacancy left by former Duke leader David Cutcliffe.

If Virginia is unable to work out a deal with the Clemson assistant, Michigan offensive coordinator and 2021 Broyles Award-winner Josh Gattis will reportedly take over as the Cavaliers’ leading candidate.

Wherever Tony Elliott decides to go, his choice will have some major implications for the current ACC landscape.