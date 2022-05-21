Look: Fans Are Loving Tony Finau's Outfit At The PGA Championship Today
Fashion-forward golfer Tony Finau is turning heads with his outfit at Southern Hills on Saturday.
For his third round of the PGA Championship, the Nike-sponsored athlete is rocking a wild floral-print sweater.
Take a look at the fit here:
For the most part, golf fans are loving Finau's style.
"The more I see it, the more I like it," one fan wrote.
Some other fans took some lighthearted jabs at the unique design.
"He looks like a couch at an Airbnb by the beach…" one joked.
"Finau is ready to take a Hawaiian vacation after the PGA," another said.
After shooting a 1-under 69 on Thursday, Finau followed with a 2-over 72 on Friday. The two-time winner on the PGA Tour is 1-over for the tournament heading into Round 3.
Finau will tee off at 12:04 p.m. ET with Xander Schauffele.