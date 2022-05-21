Look: Fans Are Loving Tony Finau's Outfit At The PGA Championship Today

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Tony Finau of the United States reacts after making a birdie putt on the ninth green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Fashion-forward golfer Tony Finau is turning heads with his outfit at Southern Hills on Saturday.

For his third round of the PGA Championship, the Nike-sponsored athlete is rocking a wild floral-print sweater.

Take a look at the fit here:

For the most part, golf fans are loving Finau's style.

"The more I see it, the more I like it," one fan wrote.

Some other fans took some lighthearted jabs at the unique design.

"He looks like a couch at an Airbnb by the beach…" one joked.

"Finau is ready to take a Hawaiian vacation after the PGA," another said.

After shooting a 1-under 69 on Thursday, Finau followed with a 2-over 72 on Friday. The two-time winner on the PGA Tour is 1-over for the tournament heading into Round 3.

Finau will tee off at 12:04 p.m. ET with Xander Schauffele.