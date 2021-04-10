Tony Finau Reportedly Received A “Surprise” Call From Tom Brady During Weather Delay

Midway through Saturday’s third round at The Masters, play was suspended due to inclement weather.

During the delay, players and fans were forced to leave the course — giving the golfers some extra time to think about their rounds and prepare for the resume of play at 5:15 p.m. ET.

For one player, this break meant a chance to catch up with a fellow professional athlete. During the weather delay broadcast on CBS, Jim Nantz reported that Tony Finau had received a FaceTime call from none other than Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

During the weather delay, Tony Finau got a surprise FaceTime from someone who knows about winning: Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/SnOXPU4kkF — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) April 10, 2021

The call was reportedly a motivational one for Finau, who is currently four shots behind leaders Justin Rose and Hideki Matsuyama (7-under) with an overall score of of 3-under par. Through 10 holes in his third-round Saturday, the 31-year-old golfer is 1-over on the day.

Like Brady did in the historic Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Finau will have to mount an impressive comeback if he wants to come out on top after tomorrow’s final round.